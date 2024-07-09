Food safety raids held on cloud kitchens in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Officials of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted raids on restaurants in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet on Saturday, July 6, and found several hygiene and sanitary violations.

Expired products, improper labelling

At “Rebel Foods Private Limited”, a cloud kitchen located in SR Nagar, Ameerpet, officials found expired products like Peri Peri Sprinkler Seasoning (1 kg), Frozen Baby Potato (1 kg), Green Cabbage (2kg) and 100 sachets of Garlic Bread Seasoning Sachets in its store room.

“The FSSAI license true copy was not displayed on the premises. The Food Business Operator (FBO) was found to be operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of 27 other listed brands and claims it as a multi-brand kitchen. Some of the food articles stored in the refrigerator were not labelled properly,” the department said.

Food handlers were found wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms and pest control records for premises, Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for the RO water being used at the premises for food preparation were available. 1 Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) trained supervisor was present at the premises, officials said.

At ITC Limited, SR Nagar, Ameerpet

At ITC Limited, another cloud kitchen located at SR Nagar, Ameerpet, officials found that the FBO was operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of ITC MasterChef, Sunfeast Baked Creations and Aashirwad Soul Creations.

In terms of hygiene and sanitary standards, the food safety department officials reported no violations.

“FSSAI License true copy was displayed at the premises. Food handlers were found wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms. Raw food articles & semi-prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered and labelled properly. Pest control records for premises and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers were available. A water analysis report for the RO water being used at the premises for food preparation is available. 1 FoStaC trained supervisor was available at the premises,” the department stated.

On July 6, officials of the department also held raids on several restaurants in Hanumakonda, Medak and Suryapet and found gross hygiene and sanitary violations that could gravely affect the health of the end consumer.