Food safety violations at Bahar Biryani Cafe, 50 kg meat seized

TGSAFE recommended suspension of the cafe's FSSAI licence.

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TGSAFE officials raid Bahar Biryani Cafe in Hyderabad
TGSAFE officials raid Bahar Biryani Cafe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TGSAFE) on Wednesday, September 16, raided Bahar Biryani Cafe in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar and seized 50 kg of rotten chicken and meat.

Following the raids, TGSAFE officials took samples of chicken, mutton and prawns, along with other food items, for testing. They also recommended suspension of the cafe’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mitchel D’Souza, manager of Bahar Biryani Cafe, said, “TGSAFE officials informed me that the seized material was not maintained properly and warned that such things should not be repeated.”

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He said that the violations committed by the eatery would be known after TGSAFE provides its report.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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