Football: New coach Khalid Jamil may be the inspiring figure that India badly needs

After decades, the Indian football team players will have an Indian coach to guide them. The man who has been selected for this task is Khalid Jamil, a 48- year-old former midfield player who played 248 matches for various reputed clubs such as Mahindra United, Air India, and Mumbai FC during his playing career. He had also represented India with great dedication for eight years.

But the assignment that he will now undertake will not be an easy one. Indian football lies at the bottom of the international ladder and lifting it up will be a Herculean task. However, if anyone can bring about improvements, it is Khalid Jamil, so say several experts.

A knowledgeable former footballer, whose advice on this matter was sought by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials, told this correspondent that he was among the individuals who had recommended the name of Khalid Jamil for the post.

The ex-player, who did not wish to be named, stated: “I told the AIFF office bearers that firstly, you do not have much funds. You are always complaining about the lack of funds. Then why do you want to rope in a foreign coach again? Any foreign coach will have to be given a sky-high salary. Besides, we have seen many foreign coaches in the past. What have they accomplished?”

“India’s current rank in FIFA is 133 out of approximately 211 affiliated nations. Even small Asian countries like Vietnam and Tajikistan are far above us. We have hit rock bottom despite bringing in foreign coaches and paying them enormous sums.”

Foreigners take time to understand



“These coaches from other countries take time to adjust to Indian situations. They do not know the players’ background and history. They don’t know what his likes and dislikes are, and what he has done in his career. Is a certain player disciplined or impetuous? Is he hardworking or lazy? What clubs has he played for and what are the achievements of those clubs? Are they good or bad? It will take every foreign coach several months, maybe even a year to get a clear picture of Indian football.”

“On the other hand, an Indian coach who has himself played in this system knows everything from the start, and he knows exactly what lies before him. For all these reasons, I was among the group that recommended the name of Khalid Jamil. He had a good record as a player, and nowadays as a coach too, he has done well. He has coached a variety of teams all across India and knows many players inside out,” the official told Siasat.com

Khalid Jamil’s background



Jamil was born on 21st April 1977 in Kuwait to Punjabi parents. While he was in Kuwait, Jamil went to train in a junior category football camp, and there he met the legendary French footballer Michel Platini who was then the coach of France’s national team. Platini has been Jamil’s idol ever since then.

After the Gulf War when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, Jamil’s family moved back to India. Jamil’s football talent was soon noticed, and he was offered a playing contract by the Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

But since both were backed by Kingfisher, an alcohol producing organisation, Jamil rejected both offers on matters of principle. Instead, he moved to Mumbai and took up an offer from the Mahindra United football club. In Mumbai, he shone, and fans witnessed his expertise as a defensive midfielder.

He was selected to represent the Indian team in 1998 and went on to play for eight years during which he played 40 matches under the Indian flag. He appeared in the World Cup qualifying matches in 2002, in which India performed very well. India defeated teams like the United Arab Emirates, Brunei, and Yemen. India secured 11 points from 6 matches, the same as Yemen, but finished behind them due to an inferior goal difference.

Coaching qualities of Jamil



After leaving the game as a player, Jamil underwent training as a coach and began coaching club teams across the country. In the process he got to know the standard and style of many teams and players throughout the land. As a coach he has a reputation for bringing in new perspectives and latest training methods. Besides, he never hesitates to carry out experiments to find a way forward. His presence on the sidelines and his clear-cut instructions are often inspiring factors for his players.

On August 1, 2025, he was selected as the head coach of the Indian team, and he will now guide the country’s fortunes. Fans are hoping that Jamil will deliver the goods. Khalid Jamil may turn out to be the breath of fresh air that Indian football badly needs right now. The fans are hungry for good news and cheerful developments.