Footballer Nadia Nadim, who fled Afghanistan, is now a doctor

Nadia Nadim, a refugee from Afghanistan, who is now a footballer, has qualified as a doctor. After five years of studying while playing football, 33-year-old Nadia Nadim, a prolific Danish international with 98 caps, earned her doctorate.

“Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me from day 1, and all the new friends I made along the road. I could not have done it without you, and I will forever be grateful for your support

For the haters, I did it again. Kicked a** and there’s nothing you can do about it!” she tweeted on January 14.

Nadia was born in Herat and reared in Afghanistan until the Taliban assassinated her father, an Afghan National Army (ANA) commander, in 2000. Her family eventually relocated to Denmark, where she began her football career with B52 Aalborg and Team Viborg.

Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me from day 1, and all new friends I made along the road. I could not have done it without you, and I will forever be grateful for your support ❤️



For the haters, I did it again. Kicked a** and there’s nothing you can do about it! pic.twitter.com/zqdy3kay0b — Nadia Nadim (@nadia_nadim) January 14, 2022

She began her football career when her family migrated to Denmark, where she played for B52 Aalborg, Team Viborg from 2005 to 2006, and IK Skovbakken from 2006 to 2012, before joining Fortuna Hjrring in 2012. Nadim joined Manchester City in 2017. She joined Manchester City in January 2018 and made her debut in a 5–2 win over Reading on January 7, 2018.

Nadim joined Paris Saint-Germain in January 2019 and had her contract extended in June. She was then given the captain’s armband and was chosen vice-captain of the squad for the 2019–20 season.