For 1st time ever, Saudi sends female team to Int’l tennis event

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) marked another milestone in the Kingdom’s history by sending its first female team to an International Tennis Federation (ITF) event.

A four-member Saudi team takes part in the Asia/Oceania preliminary qualifying event for the Billie Jean Kings Juniors Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this week.

“This is an amazing experience, and it is so empowering,” Saudi Arabia captain Areej Farah told itftennis.com.

“Taking part in this event is a big step for women’s tennis in Saudi and we are all very proud to represent our country and do our best,” she adds.

“Watching doors open for our young Saudi female athletes is just beyond exciting,” she added.

Although recent reforms have given women in Saudi Arabia more freedoms, many of their rights are still restricted.

Saudi Arabia continues to give greater freedom to Saudi women within the framework of Vision 2030, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and aims to diversify the economy and change the image of militancy prevailing in the world about the Kingdom.

In February 2022, the Saudi women’s football team achieved a historic victory over Seychelles with two clean goals, in its first official match in its football career.

In August 2022, Saudi Arabia expressed its desire to host the Asian Cup in women’s football in 2026, in an additional step towards involvement in women’s football.