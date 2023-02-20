In a first, Saudi launches women paramedics course at airports

Riyadh: For the first time in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah Airports Company (JedCo) launched course for the Saudi women, to provide medical services on the airport grounds, in emergency cases.
Thus, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah became the first airport to use women paramedics for the first time at the level of the Kingdom’s airports.
One of the participants told the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the course lasts three months and consists of theoretical and practical training.
Watch the video below
Paramedic services at King Abdulaziz Airport supervise all medical conditions such as stress, childbirth, and chronic conditions.
The course requires that the applicant hold a bachelor’s degree in the field of emergency medical services, or its equivalent, with an equivalence of the certificate if it was issued by an entity outside the Kingdom, and that the applicant holds a valid license to practice a profession (classification: Committee for Health Specialties – Medical Services Technician) ER), and pass an English language test at IELTS 4 or equivalent.
Objectives of the paramedics program
- Empowering women to work in line with Saudi Vision 2030
- Improving the traveler experience
- Providing first aid services to airport visitors
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has vigorously pursued a campaign to empower women in various walks of life as part of the dramatic changes in the kingdom.
Saudi Minister of Human Resources Ahmed Al-Rajhi said in January 2023, that women made up 37 percent of the kingdom’s total labor market in 2022.