For SS Rajamouli’s next film, Mahesh Babu is charging Rs…

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular actors in Tollywood, is all set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for his upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB29.

The movie is expected to be an international adventure film. The massive project is set to be made on a whopping budget over Rs 1000 crores, making it one of the most expensive budgets for a movie in India. Given this huge budget, fans are now curious know how much Mahesh Babu would be charging for it? Scroll down to know.

Mahesh Babu’s Fee For SS Rajamouli’s project

Mahesh Babu is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 125 crores for this movie. This is a significant amount, but it is not surprising given the actor’s popularity and the budget of the movie. For his last movie Guntur Kaaram, our exclusive sources said that he charged somewhere between 40 to 45 crores. Well, it seems like has hiked his fees three times more than his last remuneration!

We are excited to see what this collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli has in store for us. Stay tuned for more updates!