Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Marco Rubio; US diplomat to visit India next month

Washington: India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a “productive” meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is set to visit India next month.

Misri, who is on a three-day visit here, met Rubio at the White House. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relationships, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad.

“Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad,” US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who was also present at the meeting, posted on X.

“Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month,” Gor said.

Earlier, Misri met US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

“They took stock of the India-US bilateral agenda since the Foreign Office Consultations held in December last year. Also shared assessments on recent developments in West Asia, as well as regional issues of mutual interest,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.