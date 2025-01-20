Foreigner held on charges of cheating people in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police arrested a 42-year-old man from Cameroon on charges of cheating people by promising to supply Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). The accused, Jacques Devalois Kit, was living in Bengaluru.

Police said Jacques contacted individuals, claiming he could provide large amounts of fake currency in exchange for genuine money. To gain their trust, he would first give them a real note and ask them to use it in the market.

Once the victims trusted him, Jacques would arrange a meeting, pretending to hand over fake currency bundles. Instead, he would take the genuine money and flee the scene, the police explained.