Forest department tracks roaming tiger across three Telangana districts

Hyderabad: The forest department roped in special teams to track the tiger moving around the three districts of Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Siddipet.

Suvarna, PCCF (HoFF) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana Forest Department, said the tiger is currently traversing the Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Jangaon districts of the state.

Specialised Tiger Rescue Teams from Tadoba-Andhari and Pune have been mobilised to assist local authorities in real-time monitoring and assessment.

“As of today (February 6), fresh pugmarks have confirmed the tiger’s presence on the outskirts of Mandelagudem village, Raghunathpally mandal, Jangaon district. The animal is currently navigating a landscape at the junction of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, and Jangaon districts.

The Forest Department has placed all Divisional Forest Officers on high alert. Residents in the mandals of Lingala Ghanpur, Raghunathpally, Narmetta, Jangaon, Devaruppula, and Tarigoppula are advised to adhere to the following safety protocols,” she said.

The official explained that the tiger, which originated from the Pandavkhara Division near Tippeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra, entered Telangana in late November. After spending over two weeks in the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, the animal has continued its dispersal in search of new territory.

“If the situation warrants, capture will be considered under strict NTCA Standard Operating Procedures,” she added.

The forest department issued the following advisory: