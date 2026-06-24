For the past year, matcha has been the undisputed star of cafe culture. From lattes and cheesecakes to cookies and soft serves, the Japanese green tea trend was impossible to escape. But if 2025 belonged to matcha, 2026 is quickly becoming the year of ‘ube’.

The vibrant purple ingredient from the Philippines is taking over cafe menus, social media feeds and food trends across the world. Now, Hyderabad‘s cafe scene is joining the purple revolution.

What Exactly Is Ube?

Ube (pronounced oo-beh) is a purple yam native to the Philippines. For generations, it has been used in traditional Filipino desserts such as ube halaya, cakes, ice creams and pastries. Thanks to its naturally striking purple colour and creamy flavour, ube has now become a global food sensation.

Unlike coffee and matcha, ube contains no caffeine. Its flavour is naturally sweet and creamy, with subtle notes of vanilla, coconut and roasted nuts, making it perfect for lattes, milkshakes, smoothies and desserts.

Why Is Everyone Obsessed?

One look at an ube latte and the answer becomes clear. The dreamy swirls of violet, lavender and white make every drink look like a work of art. It is the kind of beverage that instantly finds its way onto Instagram stories and reels.

Beyond its beauty, ube also offers nutritional benefits. It contains antioxidants known as anthocyanins, which give it its signature purple colour. It is also a source of fibre and essential vitamins, making it a favourite among health-conscious foodies.

From cafes in Manila and Singapore to trendy coffee shops in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, ube has become one of the most talked-about food trends of the year.

Where To Try Ube in Hyderabad

If you are curious about the trend, here are some places serving ube-inspired drinks in Hyderabad:

1. 9Bar Speciality Coffee, Financial District

The cafe has embraced the trend with an entire Ube Series featuring Ube Latte, Ube Coconut Latte, Ube Cloud and Ube Honeycomb Latte.

Price: Rs.250–Rs.350

2. Bagel Brigade, Jubilee Hills

Their caffeine-free Dreamy Ube drink is smooth, creamy and packed with sweet vanilla and nutty notes.

Price: Rs.260

3. Caphe Bistro, Financial District

Its Ube Vietnamese Cold Latte has become a favourite among Hyderabad’s cafe-hopping crowd.

Price: Rs.280–Rs.350

4. The Purple Trend Has Arrived

Whether served as a velvety latte, a refreshing iced drink or a decadent dessert, ube offers something both delicious and visually stunning. As Hyderabad’s cafes continue to experiment with global flavours, this Filipino purple yam is proving that matcha is no longer the only star of the show. For food lovers looking to try the next big thing, the city’s newest obsession is waiting in shades of purple.