Former Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Srinivas dies of heart attack

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister deputy CMA Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, died on Tuesday, September 15, due to a heart attack, and TDP leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, condoled the death. Srinivas was 56.

“The sudden demise of Alla Nani Garu (Kali Krishna Srinivas), former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state, has deeply shocked me. It is heartbreaking that he passed away due to a heart attack at the young age of 56,” CM Naidu said in a post on ‘X’.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర మాజీ ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఆళ్ల నాని గారి (కాళీ కృష్ణ శ్రీనివాస్) హఠాన్మరణం నాకు తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. 56 సంవత్సరాల వయసులోనే గుండెపోటుతో ఆయన దూరమవ్వడం బాధాకరం. ఆయన కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నాను. ఆళ్ల నాని గారి ఆత్మకు శాంతిని… pic.twitter.com/IlA7QrLDXP — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 15, 2026

“I express my profound condolences to his family. I pray to God that his soul attains eternal peace,” he added.

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TDP working president and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in a post on ‘X’, said, “The news of the death of TDP leader and former minister Aalla Nani due to a heart attack has caused profound shock. Paying my respects to the memory of Nani Garu.”

Lokesh said that Srinivas had stayed away from controversies and interacted amicably with everyone.

“I convey my deepest condolences to his family members,” he said.

Srinivas worked as Deputy CM and health minister under the previous YSRCP government.

In the 2024 Assembly election, Srinvas lost to TDP’s B Radha Krishnayya in the Eluru Assembly segment. Later, he quit YSRCP to join TDP.