Former Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Srinivas dies of heart attack

Srinivas worked as Deputy CM and health minister under the previous YSRCP government.

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Former Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas dies of heat atack
Former Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister deputy CMA Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, died on Tuesday, September 15, due to a heart attack, and TDP leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, condoled the death. Srinivas was 56.

“The sudden demise of Alla Nani Garu (Kali Krishna Srinivas), former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state, has deeply shocked me. It is heartbreaking that he passed away due to a heart attack at the young age of 56,” CM Naidu said in a post on ‘X’.

“I express my profound condolences to his family. I pray to God that his soul attains eternal peace,” he added.

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TDP working president and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in a post on ‘X’, said, “The news of the death of TDP leader and former minister Aalla Nani due to a heart attack has caused profound shock. Paying my respects to the memory of Nani Garu.”

Lokesh said that Srinivas had stayed away from controversies and interacted amicably with everyone.

“I convey my deepest condolences to his family members,” he said.

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Srinivas worked as Deputy CM and health minister under the previous YSRCP government.

In the 2024 Assembly election, Srinvas lost to TDP’s B Radha Krishnayya in the Eluru Assembly segment. Later, he quit YSRCP to join TDP.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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