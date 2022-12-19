Former AP minister celebrates ‘his own’ 12th death anniversary

Hyderabad: It is usually seen that VIPs celebrate their birthdays but the former Minister of Andhra Pradesh has started the tradition of celebrating his death anniversary in his life.

Former Minister P. Rama Rao, who is also a doctor, celebrated his death anniversary by cutting a cake in Guntur. He organized a grand function in his native village Cherala and invited all the villagers. The doctors of Indian Medical Association Cherala branch were also the part of this celebration.

This event flings a surprise for everyone in Cherala as no one can celebrate the day of their own death in lifetime.

The 63-year-old Dr. Rama Rao has fixed 17th December as the date of his death and celebrate every year since last twelve years. He has fixed his age limit at 75 years. It is said that Dr. Rama Rao has started celebrating death anniversary in his lifetime to create awareness among the people about the certainty of death. He said that everyone should determine their age limit. He said that in all holy books Quran, Gita and Bible teach people to live for others.

Rama Rao was a two time MLA from Cherala assembly constituency who fought on Telugu Desam ticket in 1994 and 1999.