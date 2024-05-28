Former AP minister passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Yerneni Sita Devi passed away due to a heart attack in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on Monday morning.

She was elected twice as an MLA from Mudinepalli on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket and served as the Education minister in the cabinet of former chief minister NT Rama Rao.

Sita Devi also held the position of director at Vijaya Dairy. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences, conveyed his grief to her family members, and wished for her soul to rest in peace.