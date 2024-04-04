Former CM Kumaraswamy files nomination from Mandya LS seat

Mandya: JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday filed his nomination from Mandya for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

He was accompanied by BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and party candidate from neighbouring Mysuru and scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Also Read Kumaraswamy confident of getting Sumalatha’s blessings to win Mandya seat

JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year.

As part of the seat-sharing deal, the BJP would contest in 25 constituencies and the JD(S) in the remaining three in Karnataka.