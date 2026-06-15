Former Hyderabad Mayor files complaint about missing sister

Hyderabad: Former Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal on Monday, June 15, filed a missing persons complaint about her sister with the Banjara Hills Police.

In her complaint, Gadwal said that her sister, K Namrata, 57, is a resident of Banjara Hills Road Number 12. On June 4, Namrata left her residence at 10 am without informing anyone and hasn’t returned since. The former Mayor raised suspicion on three people including Satish, 35, Satynarayana, 45 and Kumari 45.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara Hills police said, “Namratha had left the house on June 4, she contacted her family in Hyderabad and informed them that she was visiting a relative in Kakinada”