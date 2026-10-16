Former India badminton player Kuhoo Garg wins IPS Academy honour

In the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, she secured an All India Rank of 178 in 2023.

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Kuhoo Garg
Kuhoo Garg, IPS Probationer of 78 RR borne on Gujarat cadre, wins the medal for the Best Probationer in Drill (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Former India badminton player Kuhoo Garg has won the Sword of Honour at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here. It marks a new milestone in her journey from international sport to policing.

Garg, who once held a world ranking of 34 in mixed doubles, received the honour of being the best outdoor probationer during Phase I of training at the academy. She is among 151 Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers set to graduate from the 78th Regular Recruit batch on October 17.

Taking badminton discipline into police training

Garg, who trained under Padma Bhushan awardee Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad, represented India in badminton from 2013 to 2020. During her seven-year international career, she reached world No. 34 in mixed doubles.

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Garg’s career took a different direction after injuries and a break during the Covid pandemic.

After preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, she secured an All India Rank of 178 in 2023.

She is now set to join the Gujarat cadre as an IPS officer.

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Returning to academics was a challenge

Garg, an Economics graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, said adapting to the academic demands of police training was not easy after years focused on badminton.

She recalled that she had paid little attention to academic study after Class 12 and usually skipped newspaper coverage except for the sports pages.

Garg’s journey from representing India on the badminton court to IPS is an inspiration to the younger generation. 

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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