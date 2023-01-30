Former India captain Anjum Chopra showers praise on the U19 Women’s team

New Delhi: Former India captain Anjum Chopra showered praise on the U19 Women’s team who won the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, saying the country’s name being written in golden letters for winning the first-ever edition of the competition is a big deal.

“Firstly, winning the World Cup is a big deal and then the Under-19 women’s winning the inaugural World Cup by which the name of India will be written on it in golden letters is a big deal. By the way, the women’s cricket team has played the semi-finals of the World Cup many times and also played the finals many times but never won the trophy.”

“So, I understand it is a very different feeling and now it looks like we wish we were little kids and once again get a chance to play that’s how I feel. I am so excited that there is no limit to happiness, and it looks like I’ve won the World Cup and great! It’s a golden opportunity for all the cricketers for the bright future ahead of them,” said Anjum to former India men’s player Aakash Chopra on JioCinema’s new daily show ‘Aakashvani’.

At the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday, Shafali Verma & Co produced a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding to bowl out England for just 68.

Fast bowler Titas Sadhu, off-spinner Archana Devi and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra were accurate in their line, length and found enough help to pick two wickets each. Shafali, left-arm spinners Mannat Kashyap and Sonam Yadav took a scalp each in a dominating bowling performance.

The fielding, despite a few blips, was athletic with some exceptional catches taken by Archana and Gongadi Trisha as England never got going with the bat. In chasing 69, on a slow pitch aiding the spinners, India lost Shafali and Shweta Sehrawat in the first four overs.

Also Read Opener Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

But Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) shared a vital 46-run stand for the third wicket to complete the chase in 14 overs and give India their first-ever World Cup title in women’s cricket.

Anjum further pointed out that opener Shweta Sehrawat, who was the tournament’s top-run getter with 297 runs, along with leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, who picked 11 wickets, the second-most by a bowler in the competition and off-spinner Archana Devi will be the future superstars from the victorious Indian U19 team.

“Shweta Sehrawat is my highest and the top-ranked player in this Indian team. She is the one who has stood out and given stand-out performances in this World Cup. She nearly missed the Player of the series. In fact, she is the highest run-getter in this entire world cup and she has won three matches and also won the player of the match. So, by adding all these things, I think Shweta Sehrawat for me will be the number one pick.”

“Then Parshavi Chopra is a leg spinner, again very well done by her by giving the limited performances and the way she bowled. So, she will be my second pick and Archana Devi, a young budding off-spinner who also bats well. So, according to me these three players Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra and right on top Shweta Sehrawat have been outstanding performers in this tournament.”