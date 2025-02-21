Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly meets with car accident

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly met with a minor car accident on Thursday near Dantanpur on the Durgapur Expressway.

At the time of the accident, he was en route to Bardhaman.

Details of the accident

As per reports, Sourav Ganguly was traveling to Bardhaman to attend an event when the accident took place.

His Range Rover was moving at a moderate speed when a lorry abruptly attempted to merge into his convoy which resulted in a moment of instability.

In response, Ganguly’s driver applied the brakes immediately which led to a chain reaction where the vehicle following his car collided with his Range Rover.

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly received no injuries

Since the vehicles were not traveling at high speed, the impact remained minimal and no one sustained injuries.

Also Read Hyderabad becomes more crowded than Delhi as population density surges

However, two cars in the convoy suffered minor damage.

Ganguly had to pause his journey for approximately 10 minutes on the expressway before resuming once the situation was under control.

Despite the minor setback, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly continued his journey without further issues. Upon reaching Bardhaman, he attended an event at Bardhaman University. Later, he also attended another program organized by the Bardhaman Sports Association.

Ganguly remains sought after in endorsement world

Meanwhile, Former India captain Sourav Ganguly remains a sought-after figure in the world of endorsements with more than 40 brands currently associated with him.

Also Read

The 52-year-old promotes a wide range of brands including banking, real estate, automobiles, consumer goods and fantasy sports.