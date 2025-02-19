Hyderabad students lose jobs, face hardship in US

Hyderabad: International students, including those from Hyderabad, are losing jobs as employers are firing them, fearing Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Many local businesses have also started hiring people with valid work visas.

Visa restrictions

Although student visas allow international students, including those from Hyderabad, to work on campus, the visa rules prohibit students from working off campus.

However, local businesses, especially Indian restaurants and grocery stores, used to rely on international students. Now, seeing the Trump administration’s policy, they are firing students and hiring those on valid job visas.

Students can also face problems if they are found working off campus. It can lead to visa cancellations or deportation.

Hyderabad students face hardship after losing jobs in US

A student from Hyderabad, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that although people used to work in grocery stores and local restaurants, now, after Trump came to power, most of them have left those jobs fearing deportation.

Although many of them are facing hardship, they are either relying on savings or even taking help from parents. They are avoiding taking jobs off campus.

It remains to be seen how this will impact admissions to higher studies in the US in the next intake.