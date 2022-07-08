Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday while undergoing treatment after being shot at while delivering a speech in the Western city of Nara. He was 67.

Abe delivered a speech supporting a candidate in the House of Councillors election, on July 10, near Kintetsu Railway Co.’s Yamato-Saidaiji Station. He was shot at 11:25 am, local time. Abe was then shifted to Nara Medical University Hospital but was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The Nara Prefectural Police arrested 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. He was seen close to the venue of Abe’s speech, Yamagami was found in possession of an object, reportedly a gun, Japanese National Daily Mainichi reported.