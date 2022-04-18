Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: J&K’s former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

The meeting gains significance as Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party does not have cordial relations with the Congress ever since it formed government with the BJP in then state of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Congress been inclined towards the National Conference since then.

The meeting of senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi was underway with political strategist Prashant Kishor for the second time in three days.

