Former J&K IAS officer appointed Deputy Secretary in Tourism Ministry

New Delhi: Shah Faesal, who had resigned from the IAS to join politics, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Tourism Ministry.

In an order issued two days ago, the Department of Personnel and Training appointed Faesal in the Tourism Ministry.

Recently, Faesal had given an application seeking reinstatement in the services, which was accepted by the Union government. After two months, the Central government has given this responsibility to Faesal.

Faesal had topped the IAS examination in 2010.

After resigning from the services in 2019, Faesal had floated the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement party.

However, in 2020, Faisal quit politics and started giving hints of his willingness to rejoin the services.