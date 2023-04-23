Former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy hospitalised

Sources close to him have said that he might be discharged by Sunday evening.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 23rd April 2023 7:52 am IST
BJP is pro-rich: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following fever and fatigue.

In a media release, Kumaraswamy stated that there is “no need for the panic” and he will resume campaigning after taking rest. The doctors have said that he developed symptoms of fever after being “tirelessly” involved in election campaigning.

The JD(S) leader was “single-handedly” leading the party’s campaign across the state for the May 10 Assembly elections.

He has also developed a minor lung infection and is said to be affected by dust allergy. The former Chief Minister was advised hospitalisation following symptoms of fever. His supporters and party workers are being asked not to come to the premises of the hospital.

Party workers and family members are concerned about Kumaraswamy’s health as he had undergone heart surgery earlier.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 23rd April 2023 7:52 am IST
