Former Karnataka Minister meets RSS leader

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi, a former state Cabinet Minister who had resigned from his post due to his alleged involvement in ‘sex for job’ scandal last year, met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Arvindrao Deshpande on Saturday to be considered for the next cabinet expansion of the state government, as per sources.

Sources have said that the former minister wants to be considered for a ministerial post in the next cabinet expansion in Karnataka.

However, Jarakiholi after the meeting said that he had meet Deshpande just to convey him his festival wishes.

Opportunities in the cabinet are being discussed for newcomers, such as Mahesh Kumathalli for a ministerial position in expected cabinet expansion.

Ramesh Jarakiholi was forced to leave his ministerial post due to his alleged involvement in ‘sex for job’ scandal last year.

A case was registered against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Addressing reporters, the complainant Dinesh Kallahalli, who is a social activist, had said, “I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi.”

Jarkiholi has denied the allegations.