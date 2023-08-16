Former PSG star Neymar’s insane perks in new Al-Hilal deal

Brazilian superstar Neymar is set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in a deal that is reportedly worth over $400 million. In addition to his massive salary, Neymar will also receive a number of eye-popping perks, including:

Private jet: Neymar will be provided with a private jet to travel to and from matches and training sessions. This will allow him to avoid the hassle of commercial flights and arrive at his destination refreshed and ready to play.

Mansion with full staff: Neymar will be given a luxurious mansion to live in, complete with a full staff of servants. This will allow him to focus on his football without having to worry about household chores.

Win bonus: Neymar will receive a bonus of $87,344 for every win that Al-Hilal achieves. This means that he could potentially earn millions of dollars in bonuses if the club is successful.

Social media post bonus: Neymar will receive a bonus of $500,000 for every social media post that he makes that promotes Saudi Arabia. This is a way for the Saudi government to use Neymar’s social media influence to promote the country to a global audience.

The deal is a clear sign of Al-Hilal’s ambition to become a major player in world football. The club is already one of the richest in Asia, and they are now willing to spend big money to attract top talent.

Neymar’s move to Saudi Arabia is also a reminder of the growing financial power of the Middle East in the world of football. In recent years, clubs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have spent billions of dollars on transfers and wages, in an attempt to challenge the traditional European powers.

It remains to be seen how Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal will pan out. The club is currently in the midst of a rebuilding process, and it is not clear whether Neymar will be able to help them achieve their goals.

However, there is no doubt that his arrival will generate a lot of excitement and attention for the club.