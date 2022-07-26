Former UN chief librarian Syed Nasiruddin Waqar passes away

Hyderabad: Syed Nasiruddin Waqar, former chief librarian of the UN and founder of King Faisal Foundation Hyderabad passed away on Monday, July 25 at the age of 75 years.

His final prayer was offered at Masjid Faizul Uloom, Saidabad after namaz-e-zohr on Monday and his burial took place in Balapur Dargah Sharif.

He is survived by three sons and one daughter.

Waqar was a well-known inlay art and crafts expert in Hyderabad. In 2012, he presented the best artwork in the exhibition organized by the Hyderabad Deccan Art Foundation. In 2013, he presented Islamic art at MF Hussain Art Gallery, New Delhi, and elsewhere in India. Apart from the Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award, he was also given the Siasat Art Award 2013 by the Siasat.

With the establishment of the House of Talent Women Society, he was providing inlay training to boys and girls.

He was the grandson of Qutb Deccan Hazrat Syed Shah Imam Ali Shah Qadri.

As a President and founder of Imam-ul-Uloom Educational Society, he has done the system of handicraft and computer education in Saidabad, in order to give employment to the Muslim youth with education.

For more details, his brothers Abdul Qadir Muhyiddin Aqeel Qadri (7097997097) and his son Syed Tahiruddin (7702305656) can be contacted.