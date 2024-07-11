Former Union minister Smriti Irani vacates official bungalow



Published: 11th July 2024 5:04 pm IST
Union minister Smriti Irani.

New Delhi: Former Union minister Smriti Irani, who lost the recently held Lok Sabha elections, has vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens’ Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Irani vacated the bungalow earlier this week, weeks after she was defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

The former women and child development minister was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the seat.

“She (Irani) vacated her official residence earlier this week,” an official said, adding that former ministers and MPs need to vacate their government accommodation within a month after a new government is formed.

