Former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma elected Rajya Sabha MP unopposed

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Dinesh Sharma has been elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Dinesh Sharma was elected unopposed due to the absence of any other party’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Dinesh Sharma will get the certificate around 3 pm on Friday, an official said.

The Election Commission had recently announced that it would hold a by-election for a Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh as the seat remains vacant due to the death of senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the 5 assembly seats Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, and Dumri in Jharkhand, is underway.

As per the information released on the official website of the Election Commission, BJP leader Tafajjal Hossain registered a victory in Tripura’s Boxanagar constituency and BJP leader Bindu Debnath won from the Dhanpur Constituency.

According to the initial trends, Congress candidate Chandy Oommen is leading from Puthuppally in Kerala. BJP candidate Parwati Dass is leading from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) candidate Yashoda Devi is leading from Dumri in Jharkhand, and Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy is leading from Dhupguri in West Bengal.