Formula E case: Telangana HC dismisses KTR’s plea to quash ACB FIR

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, January 7, dismissed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR)’s quash petition against the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged Formula E scam worth Rs 54.88 crore.

The High Court also turned down a request by KTR’s lawyers who sought protection from arrest for 10 days.

In December last year, the BRS working president approached the High Court seeking orders to quash the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case booked against him for alleged corruption in organising the Formula E race.

On December 19, the ACB registered a case against KTR for alleged misuse of government funds in conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad last year when BRS was in power.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).