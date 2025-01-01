Formula E race scam: KTR consulting legal experts on ED summons

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao is consulting legal experts on the summons issued to him by the ED for an appearance on January 7, sources close to him said on Wednesday.

Rao, who was Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was summoned by the ED over the alleged irregularities with regard to conducting the race in Hyderabad.

The federal agency filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) or FIR recently in the case under various sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a Telangana Police Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) complaint.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons here, Rao on Wednesday described the allegations against him as baseless.

Though the Congress government is trying to use the Formula-E case registered against him by the ACB for political vendetta, he has faith in the judiciary, he said.

Rao alleged that the Revanth Reddy government is trying to send him to jail in false cases and that he would not be intimidated by such attempts.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by Rao seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the ACB in the Formula-E race issue.

The ACB on December 19 registered a case against Rao over alleged payments, part of it in foreign currency without approvals, made to conduct Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the BRS regime.

Claiming that the state government is planning to introduce a self-declaration to extend its ‘Rythu Bharosa’ investment support scheme for farmers, Rao questioned the need for such forms.

He accused the government of using “tactics” to dilute the benefit to the ryots.

Expressing confidence about BRS doing well in the upcoming local body elections, Rao charged that the Congress government is not sincere in providing a 42 per cent quota for Backward Classes in the polls as per its election promise.

The BRS working president said the party will launch extensive outreach programmes, including a massive public meeting around the party’s foundation day on April 27 and a membership drive, in 2025.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao would be re-elected to the post as per the wishes of 60 lakh party workers, he added.