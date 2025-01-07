Formula E ‘scam’ case: ACB summons KTR again, asks to appear on Jan 9

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) again on January 9 in connection with the alleged Formula-E scam worth Rs 54.88 crore.

KTR was supposed to appear before the ACB on Monday; however, he refused to do so without his lawyer. Following the episode, the ACB officials served the fresh summon at the former Telangana minister’s residence at Raidurgam.

Upon receiving the summon, KTR gave a written statement to the ACB officials. Later in the day, the ACB served him the second summon.

The Telangana High Court is likely to pronounce a verdict on the quash petition filed by the BRS working president against the corruption case registered by the ACB.

The Sircilla MLA is supposed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED)on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering case.

As per the ED, KTR is accused of money laundering while making payments to London-based Formula E Operations (FEO) for conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad.

The central agency had also booked senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and a retired engineering official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), BLN Reddy.

The ED is said to be examining alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Both Arvind Kumar and Reddy have sought more time from the ED.