Formula-E scam: Telangana CS to write to ACB to probe KTR

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has informed his cabinet ministers to initiate a probe against Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the alleged irregularities in the payments made to a company during the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad last year.

During the cabinet meeting held on Monday evening, it was decided that chief secretary A Santhi Kumari would write a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the case. As per reports, the ACB has lodged a case against KTR.

The chief minister apprised the cabinet about Governor Jishnu Dev Varma giving his nod for furthering the investigation concerning the Formula-E race. The chief secretary has already gave the green signal to probe former MA&UD secretary Arvind Kumar in connection with the case.

As per reports, action will be initiated against the BRS leader after the Assembly Winter Session.

During a chit-chat with the media at the assembly committee hall, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said three to four individuals will be probed first. He said that action would be taken against certain agencies which conducted the Formula-E race, where huge amounts of money changed hands.

“They will have to answer before the ACB. After going to jail if they want to go on a padayatra or yatra on their knees it is left to them,” he quipped, referring to KTR’s plans of going on a padayatra soon.

The state government has alleged that Rs 55 crore was transferred to a company during the Formula-E race by flouting the necessary procedures. KTR was the MA&UD minister when the race was held.

Apart from getting the cabinet’s nod to table the bills for the five ordinances introduced by the state government, plans for issuing new ration cards in January 2025, disbursement of Rs 6,000 to landless farm workers as part of the first instalment on December 28 were discussed in the cabinet meeting.