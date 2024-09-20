Forum for NRI rights asks Telangana Guv for comprehensive welfare policy

Hyderabad: The Forum for the Rights and Welfare of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) has urged Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to take action towards implementing a comprehensive NRI policy aimed at safeguarding the welfare of Gulf workers.

This request was communicated through a memorandum delivered by a team led by Kotapati Narasimham Naidu at the Raj Bhavan.

The memorandum highlighted the significant number of workers from Telangana migrating to various countries, including 18 countries in the East Coast Region (ECR), as well as Cambodia and Russia.

However, it pointed out that the state government had issued Government Order No. 205, which only applies to workers heading to seven specific countries, thereby neglecting the majority of those seeking employment abroad.

The Forum emphasized the necessity for a holistic approach to address the challenges faced by these workers, advocating for policies that extend beyond the limited scope of existing regulations.

They stressed that many workers encounter various hardships while working overseas, including exploitation and lack of support.

In light of this situation, the Forum is calling for immediate steps to establish a more inclusive NRI welfare framework that would provide comprehensive support and protection for all migrant workers from Telangana.

This includes better coordination between state authorities and migrant communities to ensure their rights and welfare are prioritized.

Recently, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar proposed forming an advisory committee to recommend welfare measures, inspired by Kerala’s successful Gulf worker welfare model.

The committee aims to address issues such as insurance coverage for migrant workers and support for families affected by worker fatalities abroad.