Foundation laid for Rs 41 crore 100-bed critical care block in Kondapur

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday, April 9, said that a new effort will be made to enhance the emergency and intensive care facilities across the state, including the construction of a 100-bed intensive care building in Kondapur.

The minister, along with MLA from the area Arikapudi Gandhi, laid the foundation stone for the building, which would come up at an estimated cost of Rs 41 crore. Addressing reporters, he mentioned that such projects are part of a larger program to increase the availability of advanced healthcare services in growing urban centres.

He added that a new trauma care policy has been rolled out to ensure that patients who require immediate attention after accidents are given medical assistance within time. This program involves the establishment of 109 trauma care centres on both national and state highways.

The minister further stated that the work was being done in order to improve the emergency response mechanism to assist the accident victims within ten minutes. He mentioned that there would be more ambulances under the 108 program for quick medical assistance.

Pointing out another achievement made in the healthcare sector, the minister informed that 31 critical care blocks were being established in Telangana. The facilities have been set up in districts like Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Jagityal, Sangareddy, Narayanpet and Adilabad, and construction of 21 other blocks is also on its way and would be completed before the year ends.

Rajanarsimha pointed out that there was growing concern regarding health issues among the people residing in the IT hub of Hyderabad, owing to their sedentary lifestyle habits. With the new facility in the Kondapur area hospital, the problems could now be addressed.

Rajanarsimha stated that he had taken necessary steps to complete the Kondapur project without any delay.

Health camp held at Chanchalguda Jail

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated a three-day medical camp at Chanchalguda Jail as part of Health Week celebrations.

The camp includes screening for diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis, along with other medical tests for inmates. The initiative aims to improve healthcare access within prisons and ensure early detection of illnesses.

Rajanarsimha said similar camps have been organised across prisons in the state and will now be conducted every three months with the involvement of specialist doctors and diagnostic services.

He added that the Health Department and the Prisons Department are working in coordination to provide comprehensive healthcare services to inmates, and appreciated prison officials for maintaining facilities effectively.