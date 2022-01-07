Four actors from TV show ‘Pandya Store’ get COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Omicron scare, several actors have contracted the virus. Now, on Friday, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar from Star Plus show ‘Pandya Store’ have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Producers Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa of Sphere origins issued a statement about the actors’ health update. They informed that the four of them are currently under quarantine.

“Actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar who are a part of the TV show Pandya Store have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have received medical help / attention and are under quarantine. The BMC is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, composer Vishal Dadlani, actor Mithila Palkar, and ‘Sacred Games’ fame Kubbra Sait revealed that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.