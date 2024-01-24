Four arrested for hatching murder conspiracy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Kalapathar police along with the South Zone task force conducted a joint operation on Tuesday, January 23, and apprehended four individuals involved in a conspiracy to commit murder. The police seized one country-made pistol with three live rounds and two knives from the possession of the accused.

One of the accused, Mohammed Asad, is a notorious criminal with several cases of bodily offenses against him. As the surveillance of Kalapathar police station had intensified, he shifted to Nizamabad, during which he was again jailed for other offenses.

After returning to Hyderabad, along with his associates Mohammed Hussain, Bavuri Anarkali, and Bavuri Julfi Singh, he hatched a plan to eliminate Mohammed Ashfaq, a known gangster in Kalapather. Before they could execute their plan, the police apprehended and imprisoned them under Act 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25(1)(A) of the Indian Arms Act of Kalapathar.