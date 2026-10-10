Four children injured in stray dog attack in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: As many as four children were injured in a stray dog attack in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Friday, October 9.

The incident occurred in Tirumala Residency Colony in Parigi town. One of the injured was identified as 7-year-old Nainika, a Class 2 student of a private school, who was waiting for her school bus outside her home when a pack of stray dogs attacked her.

The girl suffered injuries to her face and neck. The attacks occurred in quick succession, with residents reporting that the dogs repeatedly attacked young children in the residential colony.

In one incident, a stray dog bit a child on the neck, while another child suffered injuries to the face. The injured children were shifted to the government hospital in Parigi, where they are undergoing treatment.

Parents have become anxious amidst the spate of dog attacks; they fear leaving children unattended while playing. “We have repeatedly brought the stray dog menace to the attention of municipal officials, but no effective action has been taken,” A Ramachandraiah, a resident of the colony, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

He also said that the continuing attacks have heightened fear among families in the colony, with children facing the risk of being attacked while playing near their homes or walking to school.