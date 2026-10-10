Four constables suspended over challan anomaly in Ramagundam

Hyderabad: As many as four traffic police constables were suspended in Ramagundam on Friday, October 9, for anomalies in challan collection between 2024 and 2026.

The constables were suspended after an audit of challans issued and fines collected during the given period. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Kumar Jha issued the suspension order. According to the order, the constables from Mancherial, Naspur, Chennur and Luxettipet police stations were suspended for allegedly committing irregularities in issuing challans against violators of road safety norms during the past two years. The constables were assigned to perform court-related duties.

Traffic constable suspended

In 2024, a traffic cop in Telangana was suspended after a video of him allegedly accepting a bribe went viral on social media.

In the video of the incident that took place in Hanamkonda, Telangana, the cop was allegedly seen taking a bribe from an individual and pocketing it.

Two days after the incident, Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha issued 0an order to suspend the cop.