Four decades on, Falaknuma govt boys junior college still awaits its own building

Hyderabad: It has been nearly four decades, yet the government junior college for boys at Falaknuma still awaits a building of its own.

This college started functioning in 1985, one of the oldest institutions in Falaknuma. Due to the time period, its walls and buildings are on the verge of collapse. It was shifted to the government’s girls’ college building.

The college administration had written to the state government two years ago, requesting a new building, as it has been functioning on a shift basis from the government girls junior college.

But there has been no response.

In 2022, when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government was in power, it ordered the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning courses for the academic year 2022 and 2023.

Moreover, according to an RTI filed by a city-based social activist, only 40 students were allowed to register for the above-mentioned courses. “This means that in the last three years, nearly 120 students were not given the opportunity to pursue artificial intelligence and machine learning courses. It shows the seriousness of the officials in monitoring the ground situation,” Inayath Ali, a local social activist, opined.

The college management admitted that the current accommodation at the college is not sufficient for running the classes, and if any increase in admission, it will be difficult to manage.

The government junior college for boys at Falaknuma offers MPC, BiPC and CEC in English and Urdu languages. It also offers vocational courses such as electrician technician, computer science, accounting and taxation, and CT.