Students forced to sit on floor at Government Junior College Falaknuma: BRSV

Hyderabad: The Government Junior College Falaknuma in Old City is facing severe infrastructural issues, according to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Vidyardhi Vibhagham coordinator, Mir Qurram Ali. After visiting the college in response to student complaints, Ali expressed shock at the state of the premises. “To my surprise, the conditions are worse than that of an animal shed,” he stated.

With around 1,200 students attending in two shifts for boys and girls, the college lacks basic facilities, including seating, forcing students to sit on the floor. Ali questioned the usage of funds allocated for the college’s development.

Ali demanded immediate action from the state government to undertake repairs and provide better facilities for the student community, criticizing the college administrators for neglecting the needs of the boys and girls at the Government Junior College Falaknuma.

“The administrators of the college are not bothered about the facilities provided to the students at the college,” he alleged demanding the government immediately take up developmental works at the college and provide more facilities to the student community.