Ronald Rose’s request for Telangana cadre denied, to return to AP by Oct 16

Hyderabad: The Centre rejected IAS officer D Ronald Rose’s request to be allocated to the Telangana cadre on Wednesday, October 9. This recommendation has been accepted by the competent authority, directing Rose to report to the Andhra Pradesh government by October 16.

Currently serving as the energy secretary of Telangana, Ronald Rose’s request was reviewed by a single-member committee established by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) following High Court directions.

The committee, led by retired IAS officer Deepak Khandekar, was tasked with reviewing the final allocation of All India Services (AIS) officers from the former Andhra Pradesh cadre between the successor states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, based on the recommendations of the Pratyush Sinha Committee.

Ronald Rose submitted his representation on April 7, which the Telangana government forwarded to the DoPT.

Following a personal hearing on June 25 and a thorough review of the records, the committee recommended rejecting his claim for the Telangana cadre. The Telangana state government has been instructed to ensure his immediate relief from current duties and submit a compliance report.

Earlier today, the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions rejected IAS officer Amrapali Kata’s request for allocation to the Telangana cadre. Currently serving as the GHMC commissioner in Telangana, Kata, who is from the 2010 Andhra Pradesh cadre, sought consideration for the Telangana cadre, but her request has been denied based on the recommendations of the same committee.

In its detailed report, the committee noted that Kata had listed her “permanent address” as Visakhapatnam in her UPSC application while seeking to be treated as an insider of Telangana. However, the Pratyush Sinha Committee, responsible for the initial allocations, had previously denied this request based on established guidelines.

Who is Ronald Ross?

Tamil Nadu-born Ronald Rose secured a job after completing his B Com from Madras University and was determined to become a civil servant, successfully cracking the UPSC exam.

His first posting in July 2007 was as Assistant Collector at the Land Revenue Office in Hyderabad. In September 2008, he was transferred to serve as Sub-Collector of Narsapur. He later took on roles as Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Rampachodavaram in February 2010 and as Additional CEO of Rural Development in the Panchayat Raj Department in August 2011.