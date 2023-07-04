Hyderabad: Ronald Rose appointed as GHMC Commissioner

He was earlier holding the post of Secretary to the Government of Telangana, finance department.

Updated: 4th July 2023 3:08 pm IST
Ronald Rose has been appointed as the new GHMC commissioner by Telangana government

Hyderabad: Ronald Rose is the new commissioner for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari announced here on Tuesday.

Ross earlier held the post of Secretary to the Government of Telangana, finance department.

According to a press release, Rose replaces D S Lokesh Kumar who was recently transferred as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) by the Election Commission of India, in the wake of upcoming Assembly elections later this year.

While the director of Prohibition and Excise Sarfaraz Ahmad has been appointed as the joint CEO, Musharraf Ali Faruqui replaces the former, the statement read.

