Hyderabad: Ronald Rose appointed as GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: Ronald Rose is the new commissioner for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari announced here on Tuesday.

Ross earlier held the post of Secretary to the Government of Telangana, finance department.

According to a press release, Rose replaces D S Lokesh Kumar who was recently transferred as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) by the Election Commission of India, in the wake of upcoming Assembly elections later this year.

While the director of Prohibition and Excise Sarfaraz Ahmad has been appointed as the joint CEO, Musharraf Ali Faruqui replaces the former, the statement read.