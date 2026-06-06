Four former AIADMK ministers join ruling TVK

Fresh defections hit AIADMK as four senior leaders switch to TVK, adding to a series of setbacks following the party's recent electoral defeat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2026 1:59 pm IST
A young man in a black suit speaking passionately at a podium during a political event.
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay

Chennai: In yet another setback for the AIADMK, which faces a severe internal crisis, the party’s four former ministers and ex-MLAs have joined ruling TVK at its headquarters in Chennai on Saturday.

The AIADMK leaders who joined TVK include Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, M C Sampath, Kadambur C Raju and N R Sivapathi. All of them joined the ruling party in front of TVK General Secretary Anand and General Secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna.

Series of setbacks to AIADMK

After the April 23 poll debacle, the AIADMK is facing a series of setbacks. First, a rebel group of 25 MLAs supported a motion of confidence moved by CM C Joseph Vijay on the floor of the Assembly, violating the party whip to vote against the motion. Four of those rebel MLAs resigned and joined TVK before the rebel group patched up with General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. Since then, several AIADMK functionaries have quit their party to join TVK.

Subhan Bakery

The four former AIADMK ministers quitting the party and joining TVK is the latest instance of the trend.

Udumalai Radhakrishnan unsuccessfully contested in the Udumalpet constituency. Similarly, Sampath could only take third place in the Cuddalore Assembly constituency. Likewise, Kadambur Raju has also lost in the Kovilpatti constituency.

300 AIADMK members joined TVK on May 29

On May 29, more than 300 AIADMK members joined TVK at its Panaiyur headquarters in Chennai. The defectors included former AIADMK Ministers Vellamandi Natarajan, Anandan, as well as former MLAs Natraj and Sadhan Prabhakar.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

K A Sengottaiyan was the first key leader to leave AIADMK to join TVK. He stood firmly by Vijay’s side well before the election.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2026 1:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button