Four held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, over 1.9 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on Tuesday, October 28 arrested four persons and seized 1.921 kg ganja in three separate cases.

In the first case, a man was arrested for possessing 1.4 kg ganja; the accused was identified as Mohammed Khaja, a resident of Hyderabad’s Langar Houz. The special task force of the excise department registered against Shaik Habib, a ganja supplier.

In the second case, two persons were arrested for possessing 35 packets of ganja. The accused were identified as Ravi Teja and Satish Goud. According to the special task force, ganja supplier Praveen is absconding.

In the third case, a person was arrested for possessing 521 grams of ganja. The accused was identified as Kundan Kumar Jha, a resident of Secunderabad. Jha was arrested while selling Ganja in Ameerpet. The special task force, handed over the accused and the seized ganja to the Ameerpet excise station.