Four held for gangrape in Jagtial, two rowdy-sheeters among them

Hyderabad: Four men, including two rowdy-sheeters, have been arrested for a woman’s gang rape in the Jagtial district of Telangana, police said on Saturday, August 8.

The alleged crime occurred on August 3 when the woman was at home with an acquaintance. The accused allegedly arrived and filmed them on their mobile phones.

Then, they allegedly sent her acquaintance away while assaulting her before two of them raped her while the other two stood guard outside the house, police said. They also threatened her against sharing her ordeal with anyone.

The accused later allegedly blackmailed the woman by sending her the video they had recorded.

Reports suggest that while the first accused has 13 criminal cases against him, the second accused has nine cases against him.

Based on the woman’s complaint, all four accused were arrested.

Police said the two men accused of rape are history-sheeters.

Earlier in July, a rowdy-sheeter was brutally murdered by his opponents under the Meerpet Police Station’s limits.

Nandanavanam Suri, who was the prime accused in the murder of his wife and brother-in-law Salman, was allegedly murdered by a person named Afroz and his accomplices on July 20.

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On Monday night, Afroz made Suri come to a place near TKR Engineering College in Meerpet. When he arrived, Afroz and his team threw chilli powder in Suri’s eyes and then indiscriminately hacked him to death with sharp weapons.