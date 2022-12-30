Four Indian students die in car accident in Crimea

While two students were in their third year of college, two others were in their fourth year, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 30th December 2022 10:07 pm IST
Four Indian students have died in a car accident in Simferopol, Crimea.

New Delhi: Four Indian medical students died on the spot after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Simferopol, Crimea, the media reported.

While two students were in their third year of college, two others were in their fourth year, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Also Read
US: Two-year-old dies in accident, Indian-origin mother battles for life

The police are investigating the brutal accident that happened on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea.

A preliminary probe revealed that the driver lost control of Renault Logan, which crashed into a tree.

The car was being driven from Sergeev-Tsensky Street towards St Simferopol in Crimea. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button