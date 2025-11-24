One dead, four injured after open lift collapse at Hyderabad ESI hospital

Police has arrived at the accident spot and rescue operations are underway.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old supervisor died and four persons were injured after an open lift on a suspended platform near the Emergency Ward of the ESI Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

Bhanu Chander lost his life after the iron centring support structures collapsed during renovation works.

“His body has been shifted for postmortem. Four other people suffered minor injuries,” said SR Nagar station house officer (SHO).

Police have registered a case under 304 (A) of the BNS. Further investigations are underway.

