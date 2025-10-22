Four injured after bull runs amok in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar

Hyderabad: At least four people were injured after a bull ran amok in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar on Tuesday, October 21 ahead of Sadar festival.

The incident created brief panic among the crowd gathered to witness the festive parade. Locals said the bull suddenly went out of control while being decorated for the event.

The bull’s owner managed to restrain the animal before it could cause further harm. The festive atmosphere was restored soon after the commotion.

Residents said the parade continued as planned once the bull was calmed.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Madhuranagar circle inspector said, “The incident occurred while the buffalo was being decorated, one dancer identified as Mounika was injured, She received stitches; no case has been registered as there was formal complaint filed.”