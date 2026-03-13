Four injured as car rams divider in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura

The vehicle, an Innova Crysta, was ferrying employees of a call centre when the driver allegedly lost control.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 2:06 am IST
Damaged white car after collision with divider in Hyderabad's Bahadurpura, injuring four.

Hyderabad: Four people, including call centre employees and a pedestrian, were injured early on Saturday, March 14, after a speeding vehicle allegedly lost control and crashed into a road divider in the Bahadurpura area of Hyderabad.

The vehicle, an Innova Crysta, was ferrying employees of a call centre when the driver allegedly lost control at high speed and rammed into a cement divider near Bahadurpura X-road at around 12:15 am.

A pedestrian in the vicinity was also injured in the incident.

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On receiving information, the Bahadurpura Police reached the spot and shifted all four injured persons to a hospital for treatment. 

The condition of the injured was not immediately known. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 2:06 am IST

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